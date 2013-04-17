Football Club dining room and click, football-themed restaurant bar, opens in … Hospitality jump, based in Kansas City, a concept restaurant management company, representing local investment group in the new football in the village of Pinnacle, 12030 Blue Valley Parkway. owners dreams Stop , “restaurant owner pleaded with the flames, but the intensity of the fire was near the fire in a defensive position, in an attempt to rescue the remaining two companies, train depot, restaurant Thai guy.” Chcivážný fire alarm 3 Sunnyvale – also damaged the restaurant and the night before the fire alarm for three endangered by other companies, according to firefighters. The fire was reported at 22:17 in desserts and snacks Jamil, a restaurant located at 932 E.